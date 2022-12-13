Tuesday, December 13, 2022
     
AIBE 17 Exam: Registration begins on allindiabarexamination.com | know how to apply

AIBE 17 Exam: Registration for the All India Bar Examination begins today on the official website. Check here direct link and know how to apply

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi New Delhi Published on: December 13, 2022 18:30 IST
AIBE 17 Exam: The Bar Council of India (BCI) begins the registration for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 17 today. Candidates can now apply for AIBE 17 exam 2023 on the official website. The registration and the application link have been activated on allindiabarexamination.com. As per the exam schedule released by the administering body of the AIBE, the last date to apply is January 16, 2023. 

Know how to apply for AIBE 17 Exam 2023: 

  1. Step 1. Go to the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.
  2. Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for registration. 
  3. Step 3. Fill up the application form and upload the required documents. 
  4. Step 4. Pay the application fees and submit the form. 
  5. Step 5. Download the application form and take a printout for future reference. 

As per the schedule released by the Bar Council of India (BCI), the exam will be conducted next year in February. The AIBE 17 Exam will be held on February 5, 2023.  The last date to apply for the AIBE exam is January 16, 2023. As per the schedule, the admit card for the candidates will be released on the official website on January 3, 2023.  

Check the full exam schedule here: 

Events  Dates 
Online Registration to start from December 13, 2022, after 5 PM
Payment of exam fees (online mode) December 13, 2022
The last date to apply January 16, 2023
The last date to submit fees January 19, 2023
Admit Card Verification process to start from January 21, 2023, onwards
Last date for corrections in Admit Card January 25, 2023
Admit card release date January 3, 2023, to February 3, 2023

All India Bar Examination is held twice a year. As per the official notice released, the AIBE 17 exam will be conducted in both online and offline mode. All India Bar Examination is administered by the Bar Council of India, this exam is conducted for law graduate students who want to practice law. The AIBE-qualified students are awarded a certificate from the Bar Council of India.

