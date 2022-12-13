Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) AIBE 17 Exam: Registration to begin today | check here direct link and exam date

AIBE 17 Exam: All India Bar Examination, AIBE exam will be conducted soon. Registration for the AIBE 17 exam will start today. As per the schedule, the link for registration will be activated today for the candidates. Students who want to appear in the examination have to register first. The link for registration and the application form will be provided on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can check the exam date and direct link for the website here.

As per the schedule released by the Bar Council of India (BCI), the exam will be conducted next year in February. The AIBE 17 Exam will be held on February 5, 2023. Candidates will be able to register for the exam from today 5 PM onwards. The last date to apply for the AIBE exam is January 16, 2023. As per the schedule, the admit card for the candidates will be released on the official website on January 3, 2023.

Check the full exam schedule here:

Online Registration to start from December 13, 2022, after 5 PM Payment of exam fees (online mode) December 13, 2022 The last date to apply January 16, 2023 The last date to submit fees January 19, 2023 Admit Card Verification process to start from January 21, 2023, onwards Last date for corrections in Admit Card January 25, 2023 Admit card release date January 3, 2023, to February 3, 2023

All India Bar Examination is held twice a year. As per the official notice released, the AIBE 17 exam will be conducted in both online and offline mode. All India Bar Examination is administered by the Bar Council of India, this exam is conducted for law graduate students who want to practice law. The AIBE-qualified students are awarded a certificate from the Bar Council of India. Once, the link for registration gets activated, students will be able to register online.

