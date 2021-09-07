SSC MTS 2020 Admit Card: Release date and time

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SSC MTS Exam 2020 admit card is expected to be out soon. The exam has been scheduled from October 5 to 20.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the admit cards of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the SSC MTS admit card 2020 from the official website of SCC---ssc.nic.in. The SSC MTS exam 2020 paper 1 has been scheduled to be held from October 5 to 20.

Candidates who clear the first paper will be eligible for paper 2. The SSC MTS Exam 2020 that was previously scheduled for July had to be postponed due to the surge of the Covid-19 second wave.

The MTS exam will include questions from general English, general intelligence and reasoning, numerical aptitude, and general awareness and the paper will be of 100 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

After the completion of the exam, the Commission will release the answer keys of paper 1. “Candidates may go through the Answer Keys and submit online representations, if any, within the stipulated time limit on payment of Rs 100 per question,” candidates have been informed.

SSC MTS Exam 2020 Paper 1: How to download admit card

Visit the website — ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the MTS Tier 1 admit card link in the ‘Announcements’ section Login with your details Your admit card will be on the screen Download it and take a printout to carry it on the day of exam.

