SSC CGL answer key 2021: Objection window to close today, know how to challenge

SSC CGL answer key 2021: The link to raise objection on Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) answer key 2021 will be closed on Tuesday (September 7) at 6 pm. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer key and challenge it at the official website-- ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL exam was conducted between August 13 and 24.

“Representations received after 6:00 PM on 07.09.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit,” the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has said.

SSC CGL 2021: Raise objection

The Commission will prepare a final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam after considering the challenges raised in the answer key. The candidate will have to pay Rs. 100 per question to raise an objection. The final result of the SSC CGL tier 1 exam will be based on the final answer key of the exam.

SSC CGL 2021: Selection process

Candidates who qualify in the tier 1 exam will be shortlisted for the tier 2 exam. In order to confirm the candidature of candidates in the tier 2 exam, the Commission will issue admit cards. The SSC CGL tier 2 exam admit cards will be available on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key: How to download

Go to the official website - ssc.nic.in Click on the answer key link SSC CGL PDF will be opened where you will find the link to check answer key Click on that link and enter your login details Download SSC CGL Answer Key.

