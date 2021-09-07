UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 Admit Card: How to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC CSE Prelims will be held on October 10

UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 Admit Card: The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the civil service preliminary exam on October 10. According to UPSC, the admit card will be released 21 days before the commencement of exam. The hall ticket once released, will be available to download at the websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

According to UPSC, "No admit card will be sent by post. If a candidate does not receive his e-Admit Card or any other communication regarding his/her candidature for the examination three weeks before the commencement of the examination, he/she should at once contact the Commission."

UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 Admit Card: Steps to download

Visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in Click on CSE Prelims Admit Card link Enter log-in credentials CSE Prelims admit card will appear on screen Download CSE prelims hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

For further details on civil service exam, candidates can check the official website- upsconline.nic.in.

READ MORE | Haryana HSSC SI exam 2021 dates released, check schedule

READ MORE | JPSC Combined Civil Services Prelims 2021 admit card released