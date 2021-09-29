LIC AAO Prelims Result 2021 declared, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check LIC AAO prelims result 2021 at licindia.in

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2021: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has declared the preliminary exam result for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer/AA/AAO(Specialists). Candidates who had appeared for the preliminary examination can check the result on the official website of LIC- licindia.in.

LIC AAO preliminary examination was earlier conducted on August 28.

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website- linindia.in Click on the result link- 'Recruitment of Asst Engineers/ AA/ AAO (Specialist)- 2020' A new page will appear on the screen, click on the relevant link LIC AAO Prelims Result will appear on the screen Download hard copy, take a printout for further reference.

The candidates need to clear Prelims, Mains and Interview to get appointed for the post of LIC Assistant in Northern Zone, Western Zone, Eastern Zone, Central Zone, Southern Zone, North Central Zone, East Central Zone and South Central Zone.

For details on LIC AAO recruitment process, please visit the website- licindia.in.

