CTET 2021: CBSE adds Leh as new exam centre, check details

CBSE CTET 2021: For the upcoming Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2021), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the addition of a new exam centre in Leh. The candidates who wish to change their city or make corrections in the online application can do so from October 28 to November 3, 2021. "No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date," CBSE notification mentioned.

CBSE has also informed that candidates with a minimum 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed-M.Ed can also apply for CTET-December as per the eligibility criteria mentioned in the notifications.

Meanwhile, the application process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2021) has been extended, the candidates can now apply till Monday (October 25) and can submit their application fees upto October 26. Interested candidates can submit their online applications at the official website of CTET -- ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET exam is scheduled to be held from December 16 to January 13, 2022. The exam pattern has also been changed from this year. As per the board, CTET question papers will consist of more questions testing the candidate's conceptual understanding application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking rather than factual knowledge. The CTET exam 2021 will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 20 languages.

The CBSE CTET exam is conducted to hire candidates for teaching posts across elementary schools. CTET exam is divided into two papers - Paper-1 and 2. Those willing to teach classes 1 to 6 appear for paper 1 while the rest appear for paper 2.

For details on CBSE CTET application process, please visit the website- ctet.nic.in.

