CBSE CTET 2021 application process date extended, check important details

CBSE CTET 2021: The application process date for the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2021) has been extended. The candidates can now apply till Monday (October 25) and can submit their application fees upto October 26. Interested candidates can submit their online applications at the official website of CTET -- ctet.nic.in.

The CBSE in its official notification has also informed that Leh has been added as an examination city for the CTET aspirants. "The candidates who have already applied for CTET December 2021 and wish to change their city or make any correction in their particulars in the online application form can do so from 28.10.2021 to 03.11.2021. No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date," CBSE notification mentioned.

CBSE CTET exam is scheduled to be held from December 16 to January 13, 2022. The exam pattern has also been changed from this year. As per the board, CTET question papers will consist of more questions testing the candidate's conceptual understanding application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking rather than factual knowledge. The CTET exam 2021 will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 20 languages.

CBSE CTET 2021: Steps to apply

Visit the CBSE official website- ctet.nic.in Click on the Apply online session Enter the required credentials Pay fee and submit Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE CTET 2021: Application fees

All the applicants belonging to the General/OBC category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 for paper 1 and Rs 1200 for both papers. For SC/ST/ PwD candidates, the application fee for one paper is 500 and for both papers is Rs 600.

CBSE CTET 2021: Important documents

Class 10 pass certificate Class 12 pass certificate Certificate of highest qualification Aadhaar Card Scanned copy of passport size photograph Scanned copy of the signature.

CBSE has extended the validity of the CTET certificate for a lifetime which was seven years earlier. The CBSE's decision was in line with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) notice. NCTE Reg1011/78/2020-US(Regulation)-HQ/99954-99992 dated 09.06.2021 had earlier notified its decision to extend the validity period of the TET certificate to a lifetime.

The CBSE CTET exam is conducted to hire candidates for teaching posts across elementary schools. CTET exam is divided into two papers - Paper-1 and 2. Those willing to teach classes 1 to 6 appear for paper 1 while the rest appear for paper 2.

For details on CBSE CTET application process, please visit the website- ctet.nic.in.

