VIDEO: Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai name newborn son Nirvair

Television couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai became proud parents to a baby boy a few days back. The couple named their newborn son, Nirvair. On Wednesday, they took to Instagram to share a video featuring their entire family. Sharing the video, Suyyash wrote, "Hello WORLD… meet NIRVAIR RAI. I've been repeatedly saying that this is the most beautiful feeling we’ve ever experienced. I wanna thank our families for making it even more special and the almighty for blessing us with this lil angel."

Ever since they have been sharing adorable pictures of their newborn kid on social media. The clip shows Kishwer and Suyyash cradling the baby in their arms as they are joined by their parents and other members of the family as they revealed little baby's name. Kishwer wrote, "NIRBHAU Maa ka NIRVAIR Beta. Hello World .. Meet Nirvair Rai."

Kishwer got discharged on Monday and the mother-son duo's arrival was made special by her husband Suyyash, their friends, and family. Taking to Instagram, Kishwer shared a video of her grand welcome to her home which was decorated with blue, silver, and white balloons. As she moves into her room, she gets a surprise in the form of a wooden cradle with a banner reading, "Welcome home Bunny."

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Janmashtami 2021, the couple treated everyone with a picture of their 'Kanhiya.' He hid his face and captioned the post, "Our KANHAIYA is home today on Janmashtmi you guys have given sooooo much of love already thankyou everyone from the bottom of our hearts we’ve not been able to answer calls and reply to messgs but trust me we’ve read all the messgs and comments all I can say is we’re overwhelmed with all the love and blessings #Sukishkababy #babyrai."

Kishwer and Suyyash, who are fondly known as Sukish by fans, commenced dating in 2010 and got married in 2016. This year, in March, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby. They later revealed, in a video shared on her YouTube channel, that the pregnancy was unplanned.