TMKOC's Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji 'had a lot of fights with Asit Modi'; Monika Bhadoriya reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MUNMUNDUTTA Munmun Dutta had a lot of fights with Asit Modi

The highly popular television show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has recently made headlines for wrong reasons. Asit Modi, the producer of this long-running sitcom, is currently embroiled in controversy. Jennifer Mistry has accused Asit Kumar Modi of sexual harassment. Adding to the turmoil, former actor Monika Bhadoriya has come forward with shocking allegations against Asit Kumar Modi and the show's makers. Bhadoriya has also revealed instances of frequent conflicts between Munmun Dutta, who portrays the character of Babita Ji in the sitcom, and the producer.

Speaking to News18, Monika revealed, "Munmun hasn’t left the show but she must be tortured and therefore she must not have come to the sets for a long time. When they torture a lot, people decide that they cannot come back to work but then they call back and try to make things better. A lot of fights have happened with her (Munmun Dutta) too. She has also left the sets several times after arguments. She has not come to sets then for several days."

She went on to say, "They (makers) do not value females. If a female actor is done with her shoot, they ask them to stay back. They try to finish male actor’s shoot first. Come what may, they do not value females there." She added, "Males are paid more. They pay us very less in comparison to male actors even if the screen time for both actors is same. They abuse females there. What else can you expect? I can never tell you what all they say. I can never use such dirty language."

Recently, in a conversation with India TV, Monika Bhadoriya shared that she was treated very badly on the show. "They (makers) misbehave and treat people wrongly. They treat us like dogs. They usually halt everyone's money and when I left, they also stopped my payment, which was given after 1 year. I used to fight a lot; I used to go to the office frequently and they never met, and they always told the team to inform me that they weren't there."

Also read: Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest at 51

Also read: Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passes away: Rupali Ganguly mourns the demise of her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star

Latest Entertainment News