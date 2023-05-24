Wednesday, May 24, 2023
     
Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest at 51

Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey, who played the role of Dheeraj Kumar in Star Plus's top-rated show, died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday, He was just 51.

Parina Taneja New Delhi Updated on: May 24, 2023 10:28 IST
Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey, who played the role of Dheeraj Kumar in Star Plus's top-rated show, died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday, He was just 51. The news has shocked the Anupamaa actors as well as the fans. Reports claim that the actor suffered a massive cardiac arrest late in the night in Igatpuri near Nashik. He succumbed to the same instantly.

A report in Etimes quoted the actor's brother-in-law saying, "Yes you have heard it right. My brother-in-law is no more, my sister Arpita Pandey is in a state of shock. Nitesh's father has left for Igatpuri to get his mortal remains. They should be here by the afternoon. We have gone absolutely numb, I have not been able to even talk to Arpita after the tragedy."

Nitesh is a popular TV actor and has been seen in many roles in serials like Indiawaali Maa, Sumo Didi, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho, Kuch Toh log Kahenge among others. He has also assisted Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om and acted in films like Dabangg 2, Khosla Ka Ghosla and others.

