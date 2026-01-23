Live Tamil Nadu elections 2026: PM Modi to kickstart NDA's poll campaign with mega rally in Madhuranthakam Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Ahead of his visit, PM Modi said the NDA is committed to the welfare of the people, while asserting that Tamil Nadu is ready to bid a farewell to CM MK Stalin-led DMK.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will kickstart the poll campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, as he addresses a mega rally in Madhuranthakam. The rally is going to be crucial as all members of the NDA will be present during the time, which may end the speculation over the BJP's alliance partners in the coastal state.

Ahead of his visit, the prime minister, in an X post, said the NDA is committed to the welfare of the people, while asserting that Tamil Nadu is ready to bid a farewell to Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). In response, Stalin slammed PM Modi and claimed that the saffron party has always betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu.