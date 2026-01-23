Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Tamil Nadu
  3. Tamil Nadu elections 2026: PM Modi to kickstart NDA's poll campaign with mega rally in Madhuranthakam

  Live Tamil Nadu elections 2026: PM Modi to kickstart NDA's poll campaign with mega rally in Madhuranthakam

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Ahead of his visit, PM Modi said the NDA is committed to the welfare of the people, while asserting that Tamil Nadu is ready to bid a farewell to CM MK Stalin-led DMK.

PM Modi will kickstart NDA's poll campaign in Tamil Nadu with mega rally in Madhuranthakam.
PM Modi will kickstart NDA's poll campaign in Tamil Nadu with mega rally in Madhuranthakam. Image Source : ANI
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
Chennai:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will kickstart the poll campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, as he addresses a mega rally in Madhuranthakam. The rally is going to be crucial as all members of the NDA will be present during the time, which may end the speculation over the BJP's alliance partners in the coastal state.

Ahead of his visit, the prime minister, in an X post, said the NDA is committed to the welfare of the people, while asserting that Tamil Nadu is ready to bid a farewell to Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). In response, Stalin slammed PM Modi and claimed that the saffron party has always betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu.

 

Live updates :PM Modi in Tamil Nadu's Madhuranthakam

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 3:47 PM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM targets DMK as poll battle kicks off, says Tamil Nadu ready to oust 'corrupt' Stalin-led govt

    Ahead of launching the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA's) Assembly election campaign in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi triggered a sharp political face-off with Chief Minister MK Stalin after asserting that the state was ready to "bid farewell" to the "corrupt" DMK government. The remarks set off a heated exchange on the day of PM Modi's rally at Maduranthakam, where the NDA is set to begin its high-voltage campaign on Friday. Click here to read more.

  • 3:33 PM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Top leaders of NDA to attend PM's rally

    Top leaders of the NDA -- AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss among others -- will attend PM Modi's rally in Maduranthakam.  

  • 3:30 PM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    NDA will form govt in Tamil Nadu: BJP leader

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, BJP leader Sudhakar Reddy said that the AIADMK-led NDA will form the next government in Tamil Nadu. "All workers of AIADMK-led NDA alliance are in a jubilant mood today. In the presence of PM Modi, the NDA campaign is being launched today," he told news agency ANI.

  • 3:27 PM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Tamil Nadu is with NDA!: PM Modi

    Ahead of visit, PM Modi posted on X and said that Tamil Nadu is with the NDA. He said the NDA’s governance record and commitment to regional aspirations are striking a chord with the people of the state. "I’ll be joining NDA leaders at the rally in Madhuranthakam later today. Tamil Nadu has decided that it’s time to bid farewell to the corrupt DMK Government," he said. 

  • 3:25 PM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi to arrive in Madhuranthakam shortly

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Madhuranthakam shortly via helicopter. 

     

  • 3:23 PM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Who will be present during PM's mega rally?

    All top partners of the NDA will be present during PM Modi's mega rally in Madhuranthakam. This will help in ending the speculations over the NDA's members in Tamil Nadu for 2026 assembly elections.

     

  • 3:21 PM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi to kickstart NDA's poll campaign with mega rally in Madhuranthakam

    PM Modi will kickstart the NDA's poll campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu with a mega rally in Madhuranthakam on Friday.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Tamil Nadu
PM Modi Narendra Modi Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Polls NDA BJP
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\