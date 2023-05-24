Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passes away: Rupali Ganguly mourns the demise of her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rupali Ganguly and Vaibhavi Upadhyaya

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passes away: Best known for roles in popular TV shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, CID, Adaalat died in a road car accident. She was 32. The last rites will take place in Mumbai on Wednesday at 11 am. Vaibhavi was traveling with her fiance in Himachal Pradesh when the mishap took place. Producer JD Majethia shared the tragic news on his Twitter account and informed that the actress met with an accident in North India. Now, Rupali Ganguly, who shared screen space with Vaibhavi in Sarabhai VS Sarabhai took to her social media accounts and expressed her emotions.

The actress took to her Twitter account and reshared Deven Bhojani’s tweet, saying, "This is not fair…. Gone too soon…."

JD Majethia, who first confirmed the news on social media, informed that Vaibhvi's body will be brought to her Mumbai home tomorrow morning around 11 am for the last rites. "Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic)," reads JD Majethia's post.

More details regarding her demise are awaited. Vaibhavi had also worked alongside Deepika Padukone in 'Chhapaak' film in 2020 and 'Timir' (2023).

The news of Vaibhavi's demise comes a few days after actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Andheri, Mumbai on May 22. He was found dead in the bathroom of his home. Though there is no official word on the exact cause of his death, preliminary reports suggest it could probably be owing to a suspected drug overdose. Now, the Mumbai Police is awaiting forensic reports to determine the actual cause of Aditya's death. The post-mortem of Aditya was done at Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon, Mumbai.

