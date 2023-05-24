'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya aka Jasmine dies in a car accident

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vaibhavi Upadhyaya

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya aka Jasmine of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is no more! The actress lost her life in a car accident. The unfortunate news was shared by producer JD Majethia. In a post on Instagram Story, he informed that the mishap took place in North India. "Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic)," reads JD Majethia's post.

She was 32. The last rites will take place on Mumbai on Wednesday at 11am. Vaibhavi was traveling with her fiance in Himachal Pradesh when the mishap took place.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JDVaibhavi Upadhyaya passes away

She has been part of many shows over the years like C.I.D and Adaalat, but is best known for her role in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Actor Deven Bhojani also tweeted about the tragedy. "Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as “Jasmine“ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi (sic)."

More details regarding her demise are awaited. Vaibhavi had also worked alongside Deepika Padukone in 'Chhapaak' film in 2020 and 'Timir' (2023). The news of Vaibhavi's demise comes a few days after actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Andheri, Mumbai on May 22.

