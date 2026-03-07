Badshah's 'Tateeree' song taken down from YouTube following legal complaint by Haryana government

New Delhi:

Indian rapper Badshah has been in the news lately because of his latest song, 'Tateeree'. The Haryanvi hip-hop song, released on March 1, 2026, has been taken down from his official YouTube channel, with a disclaimer that says "This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government."

It is worth noting that, while the song has been removed from the official channel, full versions are still circulating on a few other platforms.

For the unversed, the song has sparked controversy, with several people accusing the rapper of using objectionable lyrics.

After the release of the song, the Haryana State Commission for Women has issued a formal summons to singer-rapper Badshah over the objectionable lyrics in his Haryanvi song, Tateeree. The commission took suo motu action after receiving multiple complaints expressing concern about the potential impact of the lyrics on women and young audience.

A hearing on the matter has been scheduled for March 13 at 11:30 AM in the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Panipat.

This is a developing story.