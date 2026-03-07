Badshah's Tateeree song controversy: Haryana Police initiate lookout circular procedure, active to arrest

New Delhi:

Haryana Police have taken a tough stance against the spread of offensive content on social media and in songs, initiating major action against singer Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, also known as Badshah. Panchkula Police have registered an FIR concerning his recently released song/video 'Tateeree' and have begun the process of issuing a Look-Out Circular (LOC) to prevent the accused from leaving the country. At the same time, notices have been issued to remove the video from all social media platforms.

Case registered over offensive content

An FIR (No. 28, dated 6 March 2026) has been registered at the Cyber Police Station, Sector 20, Panchkula under Section 296 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. According to police, the video shows minor girls in school uniforms throwing school bags and running away from studies. The song also uses words like “Badshala” in a way that misrepresents schools and the educational environment. Furthermore, objectionable and inappropriate language directed at women and girls is present in the song.

Investigation into Haryana roadways bus and government school use

The investigation also revealed that a Haryana Roadways bus from the Jind depot appears in the video. Police are checking whether proper permission was obtained from the relevant department to feature the bus. If it is found that the bus was used without authorisation, those responsible could be charged under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

Similarly, a government school campus is also depicted in the video. Police are also investigating whether permission was obtained from the competent authority for the shooting. If it is found that the government campus was used without permission, action will be taken against the relevant individuals as per the law.

Notice to the accused, police teams active for arrest

Panchkula police have issued a formal notice to the accused singer to appear before the police immediately. To ensure the arrest of the accused, several police teams have been formed and are continuously conducting raids at various possible locations. Furthermore, considering the possibility of the accused leaving the country, the process of issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him has also been initiated.

Song removed from YouTube, action underway to remove songs and videos from other media platforms

Panchkula Police have removed the song from the YouTube channel. Additionally, notices have been issued to remove the related video from all social media platforms to prevent the spread of objectionable content. As a result of the prompt action and efforts of the Panchkula Police, the controversial song has been taken down from the accused's official YouTube channel. Continuous efforts are underway to remove reels and short videos related to the song from other music platforms, YouTube channels, and personal social media handles.

Action will also be taken against those sharing objectionable content.

The Panchkula Police have clarified that if anyone is found disseminating objectionable content by creating or sharing a reel or video related to this controversial song, strict action will be taken against them in accordance with the law. The police are conducting a fair and thorough investigation into the matter and taking further action as per the law.

