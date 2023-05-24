Aditya Singh Rajput death case update: Mumbai Police awaits forensic report

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYA SINGH RAJPUT Aditya Singh Rajput

Aditya Singh Rajput death case update: The actor and casting coordinator‘s death has come as a shock to the television industry. He was found dead in the bathroom of his home on Monday afternoon (May 22), Mumbai Police said. The 32-year-old actor was living in a shared apartment on the 11th floor of the Lashkaria Heights building in the posh Oshiwara area. Though there is no official word on the exact cause of his death, preliminary reports suggest it could probably be owing to a suspected drug overdose. Now, the Mumbai Police is awaiting forensic reports to determine the actual cause of Aditya's death. The post-mortem of Aditya was done at Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon, Mumbai.

According to ANI, "The doctor has kept his cause of death in reserve and has taken his viscera which will now be sent to the forensic lab. Now only after the forensic report comes, the real reason for Rajput's death will be known," the police said. The Oshiwara Police Station is conducting further investigations from all possible angles, said an official.

Usha Rajput (Aditya's mother), who came to Mumbai from Delhi late on Monday night, reportedly said she had been getting calls and messages from people asking her about the authenticity of the drug overuse that a section of the media had also claimed as the cause of death. According to HT, late actor's mother has appealed to people not to malign the name of her son and her family.

His funeral was held on Tuesday at Oshiwara. Celebrities like Rohit K Verma and Rajiv Adatia attended the last rites of Aditya. Rohit had dismissed reports of alleged drug overuse as the cause of Aditya's death.

Aditya hailed from Delhi and started off as a model. He was a part of films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He was a part of around 300 advertisements and participated in reality shows like Splitsvilla 9 and did TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others. He started his career at the age of 17.He was born in Delhi. After the death of the actor, along with the film industry, his fans have got a big shock. Aditya's family lives in Delhi. But due to work, Aditya lived with a roommate in a building named Lashkaria Heights in Andheri Lokhandwala.

