Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi joins Instagram, thanks fans for immense love

TV actor Dilip Joshi, best known for playing the character of Jethalal in the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is on cloud nine as he has been receiving lots of love and support from fans on Instagram. Dilip Joshi finally joined Instagram on Sunday and, fans couldn't keep calm. The first post uploaded by the actor was a an adorable picture with his loved ones. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Starting off with one of my most favourite memories with Baa and Bhai!."

Dilip Joshi's first Instagram post garnered over 1.45 lakh views and several comments welcoming Jethalal to the photosharing platform. "Thank you so much for joining Instagram. Very very Happy.," wrote a user. Another commented, "One of the most iconic characters of Hindi Television ever Dilip Joshi as "JETHALAL."

Dilip Joshi was touched by the love and decided to post a video. In the video, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star thanked all his fans for the immense love shown to him and also for the spectacular welcome they gave him on the platform.

In his latest Instagram post, Dilip Joshi shared a throwback picture with "Tom and Jerry."

