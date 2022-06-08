Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans react to Dayaben re-entry promo, say 'Daya nahi aane wali hai'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ TAARAKMEHTAKAOOLTAHCHA Disha Vakani may return to Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans have once again been given hopes about Dayaben (Disha Vakani) returning to the comedy show after a gap of five long years. Disha left TMKOC in 2017 after giving birth to her baby girl and has not returned yet. Fans have been complaining about how they miss their favourite 'Daya Bhabhi' on the small screens but things haven't worked out between the show makers and Disha to pave way for her return. Meanwhile, a new promo has raised curiosity around Dayaben's re-entry.

What is the new TMKOC promo all about?

In a promo shared by the makers, Sundar is seen speaking to Jethalal on the phone. He promises that his sister, Dayaben, is coming to Gokuldham society and he is coming with her. The conversation is intercut with shots of a woman's feet, suggesting that it is Dayaben keeping her foot in the society. Jethalal warns Sundar but gets reassurance about Daya's return.

Another TMKOC promo raises the stakes

In the latest promo, Sundar tells Jethalal that he and Dayaben are not coming back to Gokuldham. Jethala and Bapuji get upset on hearing this but Sundar interjects and tells them once more that they will return soon. This promo has drawn mixed responses from the viewers who were stoked to see Dayaben return to the show.

TMKOC fans threaten to boycott the show if Dayaben does not return

One of the fans reacted to TMKOC promo writing, "If you pull another TRP stunt i swear to god you'll lose your viewers including me." Another fan of the show commented, "You guys r stretching it too much it will loose the importance of the character as well as serial (sic)." Another social media user expressed their excitement and said, "We r so excited to see daya bahen (sic)."

Will Disha Vakani return to TMKOC?

While rumours of Disha's return as Dayaben have been doing the rounds for the longest time, the makers have not yet confirmed whether she will be back after a five-year gap or not. The show producer Asit Modi has said many times that he is open to getting back Disha on the show. However, despite many speculations about her return, talks have never really materialised.

Disha has given birth to a baby boy in May this year and it will be interesting to see whether she will be back as Dayaben or a new face is cast in her place.