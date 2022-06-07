Tuesday, June 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani re-entering Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? New promo raises questions

'Dayaben' Disha Vakani re-entering Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? New promo raises questions

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah hints at Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's comeback after she quit the show back in 2017 for motherly duties. 

Devasheesh Pandey Written by: Devasheesh Pandey
New Delhi Published on: June 07, 2022 13:29 IST
celeb
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAARAKMEHTAKAOOLTAHCH

Disha Vakani may be coming back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame has been missing from the long-running comedy show for 5 years. Now, a new promo has raised speculation about her return. A few weeks ago when rumours of her comeback to the show were doing the rounds in media reports, show producer Asit Modi had confirmed that he would love to have her back. With this new promo release stakes have been raised once more.

Read: TMKOC: Dilip Joshi BREAKS silence on Daya aka Disha Vakani's return, says 'it’s been 5 years...'

TMKOC new promo

In a promo shared by the makers, Sundar is seen speaking to Jethalal on the phone. He promises that his sister, Dayaben, is coming to Gokuldham society. The conversation is intercut with shots of a woman's feet, suggesting that it is Dayaben. Jethalal warns Sundar in case he bluffing with him but Sundar reassures him that 'behna' is coming. 

Read: 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani welcomes baby boy amid Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah comeback rumours

Disha becomes a mother for the second time

Earlier in May, Disha gave birth to a baby boy. She quit the show back in 2017 when she welcomed her first child, a baby girl. Meanwhile, producer Asit Modi has said many times that he is open to getting back Disha on the show. However, despite many speculations about Disha's return, it has never really materialised. 

After Disha, prominent cast members quit TMKOC 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans have been missing the character of Dayaben the most since 2017. After Disha's exit Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, Bhavya Gandhi and Shailesh Lodha left the long-running show due to various reasons

Top News

Latest News