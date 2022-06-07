'Dayaben' Disha Vakani re-entering Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? New promo raises questions

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAARAKMEHTAKAOOLTAHCH Disha Vakani may be coming back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame has been missing from the long-running comedy show for 5 years. Now, a new promo has raised speculation about her return. A few weeks ago when rumours of her comeback to the show were doing the rounds in media reports, show producer Asit Modi had confirmed that he would love to have her back. With this new promo release stakes have been raised once more.

TMKOC new promo

In a promo shared by the makers, Sundar is seen speaking to Jethalal on the phone. He promises that his sister, Dayaben, is coming to Gokuldham society. The conversation is intercut with shots of a woman's feet, suggesting that it is Dayaben. Jethalal warns Sundar in case he bluffing with him but Sundar reassures him that 'behna' is coming.

Disha becomes a mother for the second time

Earlier in May, Disha gave birth to a baby boy. She quit the show back in 2017 when she welcomed her first child, a baby girl. Meanwhile, producer Asit Modi has said many times that he is open to getting back Disha on the show. However, despite many speculations about Disha's return, it has never really materialised.

After Disha, prominent cast members quit TMKOC

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans have been missing the character of Dayaben the most since 2017. After Disha's exit Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, Bhavya Gandhi and Shailesh Lodha left the long-running show due to various reasons