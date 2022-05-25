TMKOC: Dilip Joshi BREAKS silence on Daya aka Disha Vakani's return, says 'it’s been 5 years...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jethalal and Dayaben

Well, it is confirmed that the popular character of Dayaben is returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but with or without Disha Vakani, is still a question. Many people loved the popular bond of Jethalal and Daya Ben. However, it is not sure whether Disha Vakani will be returning to the show or not. Breaking his silence over Disha quitting the show, her co-actor Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) said 'whether she will come back or not, only the production house knows and I would not like to get into it.'

Talking to Etimes, Dilip Joshi said, "It has been five years since Disha has been on a break from the show. Now, whether she will come back or not, only the production house knows and I would not like to get into it. Also, I am happy that the viewers continue to shower the same love and attention that they used to when Daya was shooting."

Meanwhile, Disha Vakani recently welcomed her second child. In 2017, she welcomed a baby girl and subsequently quit the show to focus on her family. Now, she has been blessed with a baby boy. After Disha's exit Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, Bhavya Gandhi and Shailesh Lodha left the long-running show due to various reasons.

Dilip Joshi on TMKOC

The actor, who has been shooting the show for the past 10 years, feels that comedy is a serious business. "The show is running for the past 10 years and if it was not entertaining viewers or if the gags were not working, the makers would not have continued. But, as an actor, I am enjoying shooting for the show and as a viewer, I feel Taarak Mehta.... continues to be entertaining. It is not easy when you have to come up with humour in every episode throughout the year. It is one of the longest running comedy shows and therefore I feel that it is a big challenge for writers and actors to keep it going," he added.

