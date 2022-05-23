CONFIRMED! Daya Ben's character to be back on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Daya Ben

Good news for Daya Ben's fans! Your favourite character from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be back soon. Many people loved the popular bond of Jethalal and Daya Ben. However, it is not sure whether Disha Vakani will be returning to the show or not. For the unversed, she went on a maternity break n 2017 and never returned to the family sitcom. Now, the producer Asit Kumarr Modi, has revealed that they are planning of bringing back the famous character of Daya.

Talking to Etimes, Asit Kumarr Modi said "We have no reason to not get back Daya Ben’s character. But we all have faced difficult times in the recent past. 2020-21 was a very tough phase for all of us. But now that things have got better, in 2022 koi bhi acche samay par we are going to bring back the character of Daya Ben and audience’s will once again get to see the entertainment of Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi."

When asked if Disha Vakani will return to the show as Daya, the producer added, "I don’t know yet if Disha Vakani will be back as Daya Ben. We still have a very good relation with Disha ji, we are like a family. But now she is married and has a kid and everyone gets busy with their own responsibilities. We all have our personal life, so I won’t be able to comment on that. Lekin joh bhi Disha Ben or Nisha Ben but you will surely get to Daya Ben and we as a team will try our best to give the same entertainment that we gave you before." ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha quits the show after Disha Vakani? See deets

Earlier, it was being said that actor Shailesh Lodha who is seen playing the crucial role of Taarak Mehta has said goodbye to the comedy sitcom.

About 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

It is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on the small screen. The sitcom directed by Asit Kumarr Modi has been going on successfully for over 14 years now. Its popularity can be judged by its position in the BARC TRP report which remains always in the top 5. Actors like Dilip Joshi (Jethalal), Shailesh Lodha, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, and Tanuj Mahashabde have contributed to making the show a hit. ALSO READ: Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah dead? Rumour is rife