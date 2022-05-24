'Dayaben' Disha Vakani welcomes baby boy amid Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah comeback rumours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA.VAKANI_ Disha Vakani has embraced motherhood for the second time

Now, Disha has become mother to a baby boy. The news was confirmed by her husband and brother

Rumours are rife that Disha may make her comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani, who plays the character of Dayaben, has become a mother for the second time. In 2017, Disha welcomed a baby girl and subsequently quit the show to focus on bringing up her family. Now, she has been blessed with a baby boy, and her brother Mayur Vakani has confirmed the happy news.

Speaking to ETimes, Mayur said that his sister Disha has welcomed a baby boy with her businessman husband Mayur Padia. An elated uncle, Mayur shared, "I am happy that I have become an uncle again. In 2017, Disha had her baby girl and now she has become a mother again, and I have become mama again. I am very happy."

Mayur plays the role of Sunnderlal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Dayaben to make comeback on TMKOC?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans have been missing the character of Dayaben the most since 2017. After Disha's exit Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, Bhavya Gandhi and Shailesh Lodha left the long-running show due to various reasons. Meanwhile, producer Asit Modi has said many times that he is open to getting back Disha on the show. However, despite many speculations about Disha's return to the show, it has never really materialised.

What Asit Modi said about Dayaben?

In his latest interaction, Asit told ETimes, "We have no reason to not get back Daya Ben’s character. But we all have faced difficult times in the recent past. 2020-21 was a very tough phase for all of us. But now that things have got better, in 2022 koi bhi acche samay par we are going to bring back the character of Dayaben and audience’s will once again get to see the entertainment of Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi."

Asit's latest statements about Disha and Dayaben's return have stoked a major frenzy among the telly audience who have been following Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since 2008.