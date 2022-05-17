Confirmed! Shailesh Lodha quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to host poetry based show | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSHAILESHLODHA Sailesh Lodha will host a poetry based show on Shemaroo TV

Highlights Shailesh Lodha will be seen hosting a poetry-based show airing soon on Shemaroo TV

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be losing one of its core cast members as Shailesh quits show

Shailesh's new show will be going on air in June. A promo will be launched soon as the team shoots

News is rife that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Shailesh Lodha, who plays the role of Taarak Mehta, has quit the long-running SAB TV show after 14 years. Shailesh is one of the cast members who has been associated with the show since the beginning and became a household name for playing the role of Jethalal's (Dilip Joshi) close friend and mentor. Surely, his decision to move on has come as a shock to many and the makers as well.

In the midst of the reports claiming that Shailesh is moving on from TMKOC, IndiaTV has exclusively learnt the details of his next project. As per sources, Shailesh will be hosting a poetry-based show that will air on Shemaroo TV in June. Shailesh is a poet at heart and also does events in which he narrates poems that draw huge crowds.

His style of poetry, which is aimed at generating humour based on sarcasm, has been a hit among fans for years. So for Shailesh, the new venture will be a sort of a return to his roots as the show gives a chance to up and coming poets to showcase their talent and learn from some of the best in the business.

"The shoot has begun. The show's format will be based on 'hasya kavi sammelan' which Shailesh has been doing for many years. More than a reality show, it is a show that will encourage literature. There will be no contest as such and the stage will be open to those who have a deep interest and love for poetry. Shailesh will be taking forward his first and foremost interest through this show, i.e. poetry," the source tells us.

We have also learnt that the announcement of Shailesh's new show will happen in a couple of days from now when a promo of the same will be launched and the name officially revealed.