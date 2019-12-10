Video of girl imitating Dayaben goes viral. Should Disha Vakani be worried?

One of the most-watched and loved shows of Indian Television Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has always been under the radar of the fans because of its lead actress Disha Vakani who is seen playing the role of Dayaben. Ever since she decided to leave the show, her fans have been waiting for her comeback but there has not been any major update on the same from the side of the makers. A lot of times, rumors buzzed in saying that she will be replaced by another actress but that too has still not happened.

However, now it seems as if the makers have got a perfect choice for a replacement after a video of this girl nailing the character has hit the internet and gone viral. In the video, she is seen in acting Disha on one of his dialogues which leaves everyone standing next to her roll on the floor laughing. Have a look at the video here:

The latest development in her return came when it was revealed that she was having preliminary talks with producer Asit Kumarr Modi of Neela Telefilms, for a small scene in the show. However, her husband Mayur Pandya had other views on the same and said that both the parties have still not negotiated on the terms for her full-fledged return.

During the show, the recent mention of the actress was shown when Jethalal Champaklal Gada become helpless thinking about Bagha's dream in which he gets sick and bed-ridden. Before that, Jethalal was seen getting emotional after hearing Dayaben's voice after a long time. Have a look at it here:

