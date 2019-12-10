Are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt planning to get married in Kashmir?

For quite some time, there have been reports doing rounds related to an adorable couple of the industry and yes, we are talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Rumors are abuzz that the duo is all set to get married next year but no official announcements about the same have been made from either the actors or their family members. The actors are these days shooting in Manali for their next film Brahmastra but along with the same the internet is flooded with news about their wedding cards, location, date, etc.

Meanwhile, another report has popped in which claims that they might have a destination wedding which can take place in Kashmir which also happens to be the 'heaven on earth.' Mumbai Mirror suggests that the actress fell in love with the place during the shooting of her film Raazi in the year 2017 which is why the place is kept under consideration. Previously, various places were talks like France and Jodhpur but without any confirmation.

In an old video that was taken at the airport, the actress was quizzed about the update on her wedding to which she denied and called it 'udti udti khabar.' Have a look:

Not only this, but a fake wedding card also went viral on the internet which claimed that the couple will get married in Jodhpur. The card stated, "Mrs Neetu and Mr Rishi Kapoor cordially invite you for the Sagan ceremony of their son Ranbir with Aliya (D/0 Mrs Soni and Mr Mukesh Bhatt) on Wednesday, 22th January 2020, 5.00 pm onwards. Venue: Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur".

Coming back to their film, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in crucial roles and will see the special appearance from Shah Rukh Khan.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video