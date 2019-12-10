Deepika Padukone as Malti shows horrifying struggle of acid-attack victims in Chhapaak trailer. Watch video

The trailer of the much-awaited film Chhapaak featuring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles has finally been released by the makers. The actress who is seen playing the role of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal will surely give you goosebumps with her performance. This film will mark Deepika's return to the silver screen Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat in January 2018. The teaser of the film was shared on Monday that increased the excitement of the fans and without any doubt, the trailer is a winner.

The two minutes nineteen seconds video throws light on the horrific incident which takes place in the life of Malti. It further progresses showing the struggles which the acid-attack survivor had to go through either from the police or from the little children looking her face with horror. From her struggles of facing the mirror to her questions as to why the acid is sold in the market, each and every scene in the film will make you ponder upon the situation which the victim has to suffer. Watch the trailer here:

Deepika Padukone while talking about the prosthetic in an interview with The Print said, "I literally had to burn the piece of prosthetics that I was wearing on the last day of the shoot. Because it impacted me in a way that I never experienced before. That was my way of trying at least to let go everything that I experienced. I literally burnt it. Prosthetics are expensive, we get charged per piece of prosthetics that the artist makes. But I took a call as a producer, I said I don't care, I need to heal emotionally."

The actress shared the film's teaser on her Instagram and captioned it as, "A moment is all it took."

Talking about Vikrant, he has teamed up with the actress for the first time and is seen playing the role of a journalist in the film. Talking about the actress, Vikrant in an IANS interview said, "It was great working with her. I have always said this that she is one of the finest co-actors I have worked with in my career."

"Chhapaak" is co-produced by Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. The film is scheduled for release on January 10, 2020.

