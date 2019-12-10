Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh try to mend their ugly relationship with kisses. Watch video

Latest News Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh try to mend their ugly relationship with kisses Onlone Watch video

Bigg Boss 13 makers are leaving no stone unturned in making the show interesting by adding spices every week. Just before the entry of mastermind Vikas Gupta this week, the housemates saw how wildcard entries Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan Khan, and Shefali Bagga made their way inside. The entry of Nach Baliye 9 contestant irked Vishal Aditya Singh as the two were in a relationship that ended on a bad note. They two were trying to ignore each other ever since they came face to face. However, they had a nasty fight last night where the actress lent out all her anger on him for being disrespectful.

In a recent promo that is doing rounds on the internet, the two will be seen rekindling the lost romance. They will head out in the garden area and promise to remain good friends later which Vishal planted a kiss on her forehead. The next morning Madhurima wakes him up by going to his bed and kissing him good morning. Have a look at the same:

Previously, it was Vikas who quizzed the two the reason why they behave in such a manner with each other. Meanwhile, check out a glimpse of their spat here:

Today Exclusive jhalak pic.twitter.com/fVZV9KZtkf — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) December 9, 2019

For the unversed, she has been nominated along with Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla for this week's elimination.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video