TV actress Urvashi Dholakia sets the temperature soaring in green swimwear from Goa vacation

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Urvashi Dholakia sets the temperature soaring in green swimwear

TV actress Urvashi Dholakia has set the internet ablaze with her sizzling photos from Goan vacation. The actress became the talk of the town when she returned on the small screen with dance based reality show Nach Baliye 9. Moreover, her pairing with ex-beau Anuj Sachdeva earned her much attention. Now that the show has ended, the actress flew away to Goa with her friends for a relaxing time. Urvashi has been treating her fans with sizzling photos and videos from her vacation. She can be seen enjoying delicious meals by the beach and having a gala time in the water.

Urvashi Dholakia shared sizzling hot photos in green bikini and wrote, “Soaking in the Goan sun” While the actress is 40 years old and is a mother of two grown up sons, she doesn’t look a day older than 20 in these pictures. In another post, she shared selfies looking gorgeous and captioned it, "Good times in Goa." The actress has flown away to Goa with her friends Neha Saxena, Shakti Arora, Charu Mehra and Tejdeep Gill. Check out the photos here-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Urvashi Dholakia with her girlfriends in Goa

This is not the first time that Urvashi broke the internet with her bikini pictures. Earlier, soon after her 40th birthday, the actress flooded the Instagram with drool-worthy photos in red bikini. She had also made strong comments about the rush to get zero-size figure and said, “Size-zero might be a yardstick for good health for someone, but according to this concept is utter bullshit. I feel healthy without being slim and don’t want to join the rat race of looking thin.”

Urvashi rose to fame with her role as Komolika with popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She turned the role into an iconic one and till date, her name is synonymous to Komolika. Later, when TV actress Hina Khan stepped into her shoes to play Komolika, she was compared to her at every step.

Also read:

Are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt planning to get married in Kashmir?

Kartik Aaryan's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' overshadows 'Panipat' at Box Office, earns Rs 41.64 cr in four days

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath blessed with a baby girl

Deepika Padukone as Malti shows horrifying struggle of acid-attack victims in Chhapaak trailer. Watch video

Dabangg 3 stars Salman, Prabhueva, Saiee and Sonakshi’s unlimited fun on The Kapil Sharma Show. Watch video

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page