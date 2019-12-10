Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol 11 makes shocking confession about not wanting to live anymore after break-up

Popular singer Neha Kakkar has quite a lot of times been in the limelight after her break up with actor Himansh Kohli which happened in December 2018. After that, she was seen writing cryptic posts on social media and was even found crying during various appearances in live and reality shows. She even revealed that she was in depression during the dark phase of her life but soon coped up with the same through the help of her family. Neha, who is these days seen judging Indian Idol 11, has once again grabbed eyeballs and that is because of her statement saying that she does not want to live anymore.

In Saturday's episode, she was seen talking to one of the contestants, Asmat, while telling how she is enjoying her life right now but had to go through a difficult phase in her life. Further, she said that there was a time when she did not want to live anymore and felt that life was so unfair to her. She spoke at length about the same and even said that people who go through such trauma and dreadful thoughts should think about their near and dear ones.

Talking about her depression, Neha once said, “Yes I am in depression. Thanks to all the negative people in the world. You are successful in giving me the worst days of my life. Congratulations, you’re successful.”

She recently slammed comedian Gaurav Gera and Kiku Sharda for making fun of her body shape and size. She posted various stores on Instagram and said, “Shame on these people to create such a NEGATIVE and insulting content! My people know how much I appreciate comedy on me and otherwise but this one is Ridiculous!!! Stop using my name, Stop enjoying, dancing and acting on my songs if you hate me so much. Thankless people. Itna zyada enjoy karte ho mere songs pe, you have such good times, you’ve partied so hard on my songs, you’ve made you GF BF hear my love songs, uske baad bhi itna bura likhte hue ho mere liye? Sharam nahin aati? We should be thankful to the people jinke wajah se hum khush hote hain otherwise aaj kal khusiyaan kitni mushkil se milti hain.”

