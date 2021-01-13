Image Source : FILE IMAGES Surbhi Chandna to Kamya Punjabi, TV stars share memories of Lohri and how they will celebrate this year

Wednesday, January 13 marked the celebration of Lohri 202. Know from TV actors like Surbhi Chandna, Kamya Punjabi, Avinesh Rekhi and others, their plan of celebrating the same amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Avinesh Rekhi as Sarabjit Gill of Choti Sarrdaarni said, “The best thing about Lohri is that it falls in winters which is my favorite season of the year. I always make sure that I celebrate this festival in Chandigarh with my family and close friends but this year due to my work commitments I will be in Mumbai. I love gorging on food, sweets and most importantly the groundnuts. This year, I will celebrate the festival with my wife and kids. I love sitting around the bonfire and this is possible back at home, and I have some very fond memories of the time!”

Anita Raj as Kulwant Kaur, Choti Sarrdaarni said, “Being a Punjabi myself I always look forward to celebrating Lohri. This year I am shooting but will celebrate with my family after my shoot. I’ll be having a pre-Lohri celebration on the sets itself with my Choti Sarrdaarni family. This year I will miss sitting around the bonfire eating gazak mithai and most importantly enjoy doing Bhangra all night and clicking lots of photos!”

Surbhi Chandna as Bani in Naagin 5 says, " I feel that Lohri is the perfect time and joyous way of connecting with your family and friends. It is that time of the year when we all get together and celebrate with some traditional dance and by performing rituals. While this time the gathering is going to be restricted, preparations for Lohri are in full swing at home! We are going to light a bonfire at home and gorge on ' Makki Di Roti' and 'Sarso Da Saag' along with sweet gobhi pickles. I am all set for the Lohri fun and am waiting to begin the Punjabi New Year on a positive note."

Saahil Uppal Aka Omkar says, “I have some of the fondest memories of celebrating Lohri when I was a kid. I remember gathering with friends and family, sitting around a bonfire in chilling temperatures back in Delhi. We used to dance and munch on crispy groundnuts! Those memories are still very fresh in my mind. Lohri is a special time as one feels great to be with your loved ones and celebrate. The food, sweets and especially groundnuts is what makes Lohri special and different for me. This year, I will be celebrating Lohri with my close friends in Mumbai. In the evening, we will go for dinner at a friend's place and spend a quiet lohri this time.”

Kamya Punjabi aka Preeto says, "The year gone by has taught us to embrace and celebrate the small and big moments of life. Lohri is one such festival filled with positivity and hope. It is an auspicious day where we celebrate nature. This Lohri, like always, I will make some lip-smacking delicacies like kheer and laddoo and enjoy them with our family and friends. We will have a potluck lunch party on our set of Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas kii… Since the past 3 years, celebrating the Lohri track on set has been a tradition of sorts! I pray that the new year gets us good luck and a whole lot of hope and positivity!"