Sunny Leone shows off her 'sunny' side in Goa as she shoots for Splitsvilla X4 | Photos

Sunny Leone shows off her 'sunny' side in Goa

Sunny Leone is one of the most popular celebrities in showbiz today. The actress has redefined herself after entering into the Hindi film industry and carved her place over the years. She amasses a massive following and serves as an inspiration for many people. Sunny had a not-so-easy journey and she has embraced it all. Currently, she is reprising her role as a host as she is shooting for Splitsvilla X4 along with popular television actor and host, Arjun Bijlani. Sunny has now shared sneak peeks from her shoot in Goa.

On Friday, the Ek Paheli Leela actress took to her Instagram account and shared two pictures. The first picture showed Sunny posing sideways facing the sun. The next picture showed her facing the camera and making a striking appearance. She looked absolutely stunning in shades, with sunlight falling on her. Her caption read, "And it begins!!! @mtvsplitsvilla #MTVSplitsvillaX4."

Recently, Arjun Bijlani also shared some pictures on social media from the sets of Splitsvilla X4. The Naagin fame looked absolutely charming in his Uber cool look. His caption read, "Don’t worry beach happy."

Earlier, the hosts came together for some fun pictures. In the pictures, Arjun and Sunny can be seen going all goofy. The two looked all smiles. Arjun shared the pictures and wrote, "The funny side of Sunny."

Speaking of the show, the dating reality show Splitsvilla is all set to be back with its new season. Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singh hosted the last season, while Arjun takes over the latter's role this year. While fans are waiting for the show with bated breaths, MTV India's official Instagram handle has been sharing a few sneak peeks from the shoot time and again to pique their curiosity. The show will premiere on MTV, but the date has not been announced yet.

