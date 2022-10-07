Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi drop amusing video ahead of trailer launch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif, Ishaan and Siddhant drop quirky video

Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhanth Chaturvedi are gearing up for the release of their upcoming horror-comedy film, Phone Bhoot. While fans are eagerly anticipating the release, the makers are soon to release the trailer of the film. Ahead of the trailer launch, the trio has pushed out a quirky video to pique the interest of fans.

On Friday, Katrina took to her Instagram account and shared a video featuring the Phone Bhoot trio. From Ishaan and Siddhant's funny antics to Katrina's goofy expressions, the clip has got all the fun elements. Along with the video, she penned a caption, which read, "Hey..Where do you think you are going ? @ishaankhatter @siddhantchaturvedi..Still 3 days to go for #PhoneBhootTrailer."

As soon as she uploaded the video, fans flocked to the comment section gushing over the trio. Katrina's brother-in-law and actor, Sunny Kaushal, also took to the comment section to appreciate the video. He commented, "Hahah! Love this."

A day ago, the trio shared a motion poster of their film, announcing the trailer release date. After the big announcement, fans have been on the edge of their seats anticipating the release and have flocked to the comment section to express their excitement. Phone Bhoot has been trending on social media since the trailer's release date was announced.

Speaking about the film, Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy, helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. It features Katrina Kaif alongside Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. The trio will be sharing the screen for the first time. The Baar Baar Dekho actress will be making her return to the big screen with this film after starring in Sooryavanshi. Apart from this, she also has Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas in her kitty. Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot is slated to hit theatres on November 4.

