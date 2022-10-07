Bigg Boss Tamil 6: INSIDE house pics of Kamal Haasan's show; contestants list with photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kamal Haasan makes striking return as host of Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is returning with a blast this Sunday. Megastar Kamal Haasan, who is returning as the host of the controversial reality show, will introduce 16 contestants who will be locked in the house together and survive various tasks and activities. They will have to win over the audience with their personalities and emerge as the winner. Over the years, the show has garnered much popularity and the season appears to be equally entertaining as commoners will be joining the celebrities as contestants.

This year, Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house has a unique theme. While the entrance of the house is made like a beehive, the other parts of the house have flower designs in the bedroom, and sitting area. A grand rose is created on one of the walls. Talking about the living and dining area, it has colorful walls with a gold couch.

The kitchen, as well as the confession room, have gold interiors while the bedroom is in shades of blue.

Inside photos of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house-

Inside Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house- Kitchen and Bedroom

Inside Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house- Sitting Corners

Inside Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house- Dining Area

Inside Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house- Outdoor Area

Inside Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house- Garden and Bathroom Area

Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Contestants list with photos

Fans are eagerly waiting to know who are the celebrities which will participate in the reality show as contestants. While the list is ready, the official announcement isn't made yet. On Bigg Boss Tamil 6 premiere on October 9, fans will be able to witness all the contestants.

Shivin Ganesan

Sreenidhi Sudarshan

Myna Nandhini

Rachitha Mahalakshmi

Sheriina

Maheswari Chanakyan

Robert Master

Mukesh Ravi

GP Muthu

Darsha Gupta

Aayesha

