OTT Movies and Web Shows this weekend (Oct 7): Karthikeya 2, Raksha Bandhan, Maja Ma and others

OTT Movies and Web Shows this weekend (Oct 7): October has a plate full of thrillers, drama, romantic comedies and others to offer. In the first weekend, you can binge-watch films like Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, Madhuri Dixit's Maja Ma, Nikhil Siddhartha's Karthikeya 2 and many others on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Zee5, Voot Select, Aha, Hulu and other OTT platforms. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna starrer GoodBye will hit the theatres this weekend.

Karthikeya 2

Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer mythological film Karthikeya 2 was termed a masterpiece by fans when it was released in theatres. Now, it is coming on OTT for those who missed the chance to watch it on the big screen. After Karthikeya 2's success, lead actor Nikhil has confirmed that more parts will be coming and the franchise will be expanding in the future.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – October 5, 2022

Directed by: Chandoo Mondeti

Language: Telugu, Tamil and Hindi

Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan was released in theatres on August 11 and failed to bring in good box office numbers. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the comedy-drama also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna. In the film, Akshay plays the brother and the man of the house who has a responsibility to marry three of his sisters.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – October 5, 2022

Directed by: Aanand L Rai

Language: Hindi

Maja Ma

Madhuri Dixit, who hails from a Maharashtrian background is seen in an unprecedented avatar as a Gujarati housewife in the movie 'Maja Ma'. The film presents the actress in a complex and fearless role. She will be seen dancing to Garba beats. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, MalharThakar and Ninad Kamat in pivotal roles.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – October 6, 2022

Directed by: Anand Tiwari

Language: Hindi

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 19

The season 18 finale of Grey's Anatomy left fans wanting more. The long-running medical drama features Ellen Pompeo in the lead. Pompeo joins fellow original stars Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr in coming back for season 19

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date – October 6, 2022

Directed by: Krista Vernoff

Language: English

The Good Doctor: Season 6: EP 1

"The Good Doctor", based on the Korean series of the same name, features Freddie Highmore as Murphy, a young autistic surgeon with savant syndrome, a rare condition in which a person with significant mental disabilities demonstrates certain abilities far in excess of average. The sixth season has 22 episodes which will premiere every week. The series also stars Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Paige Spara, Noah Galvin, Bria Samone Henderson and Osvaldo Benavides.

The Good Doctor Season 1 to 5 is available on Hulu

OTT Platform: Hulu

Release Date – October 3, 2022

Directed by: David Shore

Language: English

Feels Like Home (Season 2)

Feels Like Home Season 2 deals with more serious issues as the boys start to deal with not just setting up the house, but how to sustain it. The season touches upon how the boys react to difficulties in life. The series is still an honest, coming-of-age dramedy about four boys and their lives together, where we see a very unique side to the boys through them being honest about their vulnerabilities to dealing with the complexities of relationships and their friendship. Expect mature conversations, raw emotions, and boys from Season 1 turning into men.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – October 7, 2022

Directed by: Sahir Raza

Language: Hindi

Which OTT movie or web show are you most excited to watch this weekend?

