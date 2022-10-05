BTS Military Service: Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin, Jhope, V and Jungkook's enlistment to be decided by December

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BTS Military Service decision to be made in December

BTS Military Service: As Jin's date to enlist in the military nears, the fans are getting impatient to know about the government's decision. While the BTS ARMY believes that the BTS members including RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Jhope, V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook should be exempted from military service, the South Korean government has made a decision yet. However, Minister Park Bo Kyun of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) during the parliamentary audit on October 5 revealed that the decision will be made by December.

At the National Assembly's parliamentary inspection of the administration, People Power Party member Lee Yong Ho requested to actively review BTS military service. to which, Minister Park said, "We're comprehensively reviewing the issue by taking a look at different aspects, including the fact that national defense is a sacred duty, military service is a symbol of fairness, BTS have made Korea known as the face of K-Culture and created a huge economic ripple, equality issues between popular artists like BTS and those who practice fine arts, the effect on the group when one of the members enlists in the military, public opinion and opinions of men in their 20s, and more."

Jin, the oldest member of BTS, is approaching the age of 30 and according to the Military Service Act, he has to enlist in the military early next year. The other BTS members will have to follow. Minister Park added, "Member Jin's enlistment will be set by December, so the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism will finalize our stance as soon as possible."

The discussion about BTS members' enlistment in the military has been going on for two years. Last month, the South Korean Ministry of National Defense finally released an official statement.

Minister Lee Jong Seop of the National Defense said, "To reiterate the position of the ministry of the National Defense, there is no change in the existing position that it is difficult to expand the alternative service system in terms of the fairness of the military service obligations on the BTS military service issue. I think that the most important duty of military service among the four obligations under the Constitution should be implemented in accordance with laws and principles. I hope that the Minister's stern will be upheld."

Meanwhile, when BTS Jin was asked about his Military service ahead of the band's Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas, he said, "I have talked a lot with the company about military service. I talked about how I would entrust it to the company as much as possible. I believe what the company has to say is as good as my say."

On a related note, BTS is all set to hold 'free in-person' concert on October 15 to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan. Titled 'Yet to Come', the show will be held at Busan Ilgwang special stage at 6 pm KST (9.30 pm IST). ARMY, the fan group of BTS, will also be able to catch the concert online via live streaming on fan community forum Weverse.

The group will perform at the global concert as part of their duties as ambassadors of the 'Busan World Expo 2030'.

