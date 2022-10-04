Rashmika Mandanna recalls 'waking up crying' after severe trolling for kiss with Vijay Deverakonda

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rashmika Mandanna recalls 'waking up crying' after severe trolling

Rashmika Mandanna has been in the limelight lately s she is promoting her upcoming film GoodBye. Also starring veteran stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, the film is a family drama. On the other hand, Rashmika also keeps making headlines for her rumoured relationship with Vijay Deverakonda. While it was earlier speculated that the duo was ready to tie the knot, Vijay rubbished the rumours. Now, the actress has opened up on her kissing scene with Vijay in the popular film Dear Comrade and how she was severely trolled.

Rashmika Mandanna revealed that she would wake up crying after facing the backlash. She told Zoom, "The second it happened, it carried on for months. It was this, that, whatever. And there were so many painful moments happening and painful things I was reading, I was seeing. I have been through that. And I would have constant dreams where you know you feel like you are the only one and everyone has turned their back on you and you are calling out for them. That was a constant dream, I don’t know what it was and I don’t know how it was. I would wake myself up with such dreams and cry myself to bed, or even wake up crying."

She further explained that she was lonely because she could not share it with her family as well. She added, "That was an extremely hard part that I had to go through. Your family is not used to it so you can’t even open up to your family because my parents would never want to see me sad. Conveying something like this would really make them sad."

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna-Rakshit Shetty reportedly broke their engagement because of THIS reason

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna's GoodBye will hit the screens on October 7. The makers recently announced that the ticket price of the movie will be Rs 150 on the opening day. Directed by Vikash Bahl, the film has an accomplished cast consisting of Neena Gupta alongside Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, and Shivin Narang in supporting roles.

GoodBye will mark Rashmika Mandanna's debut in Bollywood. Earlier, she shared a picture with Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram and said that she considers the Hindi film super special as she worked with Big B.

"He is an absolutely brilliant performer... A gem of a person and always arguing with me as a reel papa... but my God - how grateful am I. I am grateful for having done 'Goodbye' with Amitabh Bachchan sir. It's been an absolute honour and this will forever be super special. PS - See papa and Tara in five days on October 7 in cinemas near you!," she said.

DON'T MISS

Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's action film shows signs of struggle

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: PS 1 grows by the day, Mani Ratnam film mints Rs 200 crore

Kareena Kapoor Khan mobbed by fans seeking selfies, actress gets uncomfortable | VIRAL VIDEO

Latest Entertainment News