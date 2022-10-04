Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: PS 1 grows by the day, Mani Ratnam film mints Rs 200 crore

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ponniyin Selvan I

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: PS 1, directed by Mani Ratnam is growing by the day. The magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', which is based on eminent writer Kalki's literary classic by the same name, has grossed a whopping sum of Rs 200 crore worldwide so far. The film has managed to rake in this huge amount in just three days. The film has already entered history books by becoming the film with the biggest ever opening in Tamil cinema.

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Report

Lyca Productions, which has jointly produced the critically acclaimed superhit film along with director Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, on Monday, along with a poster that said the film had grossed Rs 200 crore worldwide, tweeted: "Marching on and making history! We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the audience who've been showering us with love! Catch #PS1 in theatres near you!"

The film grossed a worldwide sum of over Rs 80 crore on its very first day. 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', which had triggered huge expectations, released on Friday much to the delight of fans and received a thunderous welcome from audiences.

About Ponniyin Selvan

'Ponniyin Selvan', the first part of which released on Friday, is a story based on the early life of prince Arun Mozhi Varman, who later went on to be known as the great Raja Chozhan.

Called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, the film features a host of top stars including actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj.

The film is among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country and is based on the Tamil classic 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki. Also backed by Allirajah Subaskaran's banner Lyca Productions, "Ponniyin Selvan-I" released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

