Friday, October 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. GoodBye Review, Twitter Reaction: Netizens call it warm hug from Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna

GoodBye Review, Twitter Reaction: Netizens call it warm hug from Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna

GoodBye Review, Twitter Reaction: It is a family comedy-drama film. It is a story of an Indian family depicted by the Bhalla family and it highlights the importance of family values and relationships. In the movie, Rashmika Mandanna plays Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta's daughter.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: October 07, 2022 13:19 IST
GoodBye
Image Source : TWITTER GoodBye

GoodBye Review, Twitter Reaction: Rashmika Mandanna is making her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan's film GoodBye. The film has been released in theaters and the early reviews and Twitter reactions have been positive for the film. The family drama seems to have struck a chord with the audience. There have multiple tweets on social media sharing how sensitive the film captures a family in a mourning state. 

"Goodbye is a warm hug. A reminder to cherish your moments with your loved ones. The pitch of the film is perfect. Amitabh Bachchan touches your soul. Shout out to the whole cast. It does have its misses but has its heart in the right place," a user shared on Twitter.

Another one called the first the first half the film more entertaining. "#GoodByeReview #Goodbye is a film where Punjabi family has a father (A Bachchan) who speaks in UP accent, Daughter #RashmikaMandanna speaks in South Indian accent, Mother speaks Hindi & others speak in Punjabi accent. Funny & emotional in 1st half. Bad 2nd half."

A third one found the film to be  a life lesson. "Goodbye Movie review : This is such a beautiful movie.. Which teaches you a lot about life and family relation.. The entire cast is amazing.. And the story is simple and Beautiful.. You should definatly watch this.. #GoodByeReview #AmitabhBachchan #RashmikaMandanna." Sample more tweets to find out what the audience is thinking about the film.

Related Stories
Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna recalls her first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan: 'I went to him and...

Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna recalls her first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan: 'I went to him and...

Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna's dance track,The Hic song is the new party anthem

Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna's dance track,The Hic song is the new party anthem

Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna says 'dubbing in Hindi was a little challenging'

Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna says 'dubbing in Hindi was a little challenging'

Goodbye song Chann Pardesi OUT: Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta's chemistry will make you miss family

Goodbye song Chann Pardesi OUT: Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta's chemistry will make you miss family

Pavail Gulati opens on working with Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna in Goodbye, says 'I am honoured'

Pavail Gulati opens on working with Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna in Goodbye, says 'I am honoured'

Goodbye movie tickets: Watch Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna's film for just Rs 150; here's how

Goodbye movie tickets: Watch Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna's film for just Rs 150; here's how

Rashmika Mandanna recalls 'waking up crying' after severe trolling for kiss with Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna recalls 'waking up crying' after severe trolling for kiss with Vijay Deverakonda

Written and directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Goodbye' is a family comedy-drama film. It is a story of an Indian family depicted by the Bhalla family and it highlights the importance of family values and relationships. In the movie, Rashmika plays Big B's daughter, and Neena Gupta is her mother.

The film features Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna and it also stars Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, and Shivin Narang. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., 'GoodBye' has released in theaters on October 7.

Latest Bollywood News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Bollywood Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News