Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary has THIS to say about her failed marriage with Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen and every now and then keeps on garnering the attention of fans either through her work or her beauty. But one thing that can never go unnoticed by everyone is her personal life which involves not one but two failed marriages. For those unversed, Shweta was previously married to Raja Chaudhary and is now with Abhinav Kohli. Her first marriage was known to be ugly with as Shweta once complained that she suffered domestic abuse. After separating from Raja, she went on to marry Abhinav in the year 2013 and the couple even has a son named Reyansh. However, things went downhill sometime back and the controversy arose once again when the actress shared CCTV footage of her second marriage assaulting her in public.

Abhinav in his claims said that Shweta spoke about their marital problems to her ex-husband Raja. Well now, he has finally opened up on how the history is repeating once again in Shweta's life. In an interview with ETimes, Raja opened up about the blame made by Abhinav on how Shweta dragged Raja in between. When asked if he tried contacting them about the same, he revealed that he did the same last year when he read about sexual harassment claims against him by his daughter Palak Tiwari.

Raja said, "Yes, I had messaged Abhinav not now but last year. As a father I was concerned for her and wanted to know what exactly had happened. After hearing his side of the story, I didn't dwell further into any sort of conversation with him. As a father, I think I had a right to reach him knowing about the serious allegations."

He shared his views on what is happening in Shweta's life right now and said, "The pattern is the same and that is why people are questioning Shweta. See, there is no doubt that Shweta is an excellent mother and a very good wife. It is just a sheer coincidence and her bad luck that history is repeating itself with her and her second marriage too has failed. But then this doesn't make her wrong or a bad person." However, he said that he did not want to comment on their relationship but wants Shweta to allow Abhinav to meet his son.

Speaking about the whole fiasco between Shweta and Abhinav, it all began when the man claimed that she did not let him meet his son. Not only this, but he even claimed that Shweta had left their son alone in a hotel to go to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Later, Shweta shared the CCTV video and wrote, "Now let the truth Come out!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth,then it goes off) This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him.

The video has now been deleted.

On the professional front, Shweta is these days in Cape Town for the shooting of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi along with other celebrities.