Image Source : INSTA/PARVEZKAZI Salman Khan's pictures with body double Parvez Kazi from 'Radhe' sets go viral. Seen yet?

Superstar Salman Khan recently treated fans on Eid 2021 with the release of his film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.' While everyone is showering praises, pictures of the 55-year-old actor with his body double Parvez Kazi have gone viral on the internet. Shared from the sets of Radhe, the photos feature Kazi posing next to Khan wearing the same outfit as his. The two men can be seen twinning as they wore grey tees with blue shirts and posed for the camera. Parvez's close resemblance to the 'Dabangg' star has sent the Internet into a meltdown and everyone is talking about how similar the two of them look. The viral photo was shared by Kazi himself on Twitter with a caption reading, "With bhaijan @BeingSalmanKhan on set #RadheYourMostWantedBhai #Radhe #bodydouble (sic)."

For those unversed, Kazi is a model by profession and not once but a lot of times worked as Khan's body double. He has been a part of films like-- Dabangg 3, Bharat, Race 3, Tiger Zinda Hai and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Not only this but his Instagram handle is filled with BTS pictures with the star.

ALSO READ: Super Dancer Chapter 4: Geeta Kapur reveals is she's married after her sindoor pics go viral

Have a look at their recent viral photo here:

In some of the pictures, it is quite impossible to spot the difference between the two of them. Catch a glimpse of the two of them here:

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan shares hilarious video with husband Zaid Darbar in bed | WATCH

In an interview with a portal, Parvez previously revealed, "He is the simplest and nicest boy there is ever. When you go late to the shoot, standing in for me, long shots, Parvez does all that for me."

Meanwhile, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', was leaked on social media platforms and messaging apps hours after its official release last week. An FIR has been registered against three individual users of WhatsApp and Facebook in connection with a pirated version of the Salman Khan-starrer

movie Radhe finding its way on social media platforms, a police official said on Tuesday. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the trio under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Copyright Act.

ALSO READ: National crush Rashmika Mandanna reveals she wants to marry THIS person. Vijay Deverakonda, are you listening?

Directed by Prabhudeva, "Radhe" also features actors Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and Gautam Gulati.