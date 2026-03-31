Rahul Banerjee death: AICWA issues statement, calls for inquiry, FIR against producers for 'gross negligence'

New Delhi:

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, the actor known for the Bengali film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, died tragically on March 29, 2026. He fell victim to a drowning incident while filming at Talsari Beach in Odisha and was subsequently declared dead while being transported to the hospital. The AICWA has now issued a strong reaction regarding this incident.

In light of this matter, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has shared a video and put forward a major demand. Refusing to accept this incident as merely an accident, the Association has called for a judicial inquiry and the registration of an FIR against the producers involved.

AICWA calls out the 'gross negligence'

The AICWA asserts that this incident may be the result of 'gross negligence.' According to the Association, it is imperative to have robust safety measures in place, such as a trained team, rescue personnel, and emergency preparedness, whenever filming scenes involving the sea or water bodies.

The Association further stated that had proper safety protocols been adhered to, the actor's life might have been saved. They have characterised this not merely as an accident, but as a monumental failure of the system and, 'prima facie', an act of criminal negligence.

The AICWA has also appealed to the Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Odisha to take immediate and stringent action in this matter, ensuring that cases are registered against those responsible.

Watch the video here:

Rahul's career

Rahul Banerjee achieved success with the 2008 film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. Following this breakthrough, he appeared in films such as Love Circus, Shono Mon Boli Tomay, Na Hanyate and Kagojer Bou. Additionally, he acted in numerous television shows and web series. The actor was shooting for one of his shows Bhole Baba Paar Karega, when he drowned at the Talsari Beach.

On Monday, March 30, Odisha Police confirmed that they are conducting an investigation and also revealed that the makers of Bhole Baba Paar Karega had also not taken permission to shoot at the Talsari beach of Digha.

Also Read: Rahul Banerjee cremated: Son Shohoj carries father's ashes, Priyanka Sarkar seen beside him