Rahul Banerjee cremated: Son Shohoj carries father's ashes, Priyanka Sarkar seen beside him

New Delhi:

Rahul Aronoday Banerjee, Bengali actor, died on March 29 while shooting for his daily soap, Bhole Baba Paar Karega, in Digha. The actor's last rites were performed on March 30. Several videos from the funeral and the whole of the Bengali film industry gathering to pay their tributes have been circulating online. One of the most heartbreaking videos from the funeral was Priyanka Sarkar's son carrying his father's ashes after the cremation.

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Rahul Aronoday Banerjee cremated, son carries actor's ashes

Rahul Banerjee was cremated at the Keoratala Crematorium in Kolkata on Monday, March 30. Several Tollywood celebrities, such as Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress Churni Ganguly, Kaushik Ganguly, and others, were seen. A video posted by Tele Talk Entertainment from the funeral site has emerged, which shows Priyanka aiding her 13-year-old son inside the car, who was carrying his father's ashes. Here is the video:

How did Rahul Aronoday Banerjee die?

Rahul was in the middle of shooting for his serial Bhole Baba Par Karega when the incident occurred. The Bengali actor is believed to have drowned while filming in Talsari, Digha. He was pulled out of the water and rushed to a hospital in Digha, but it is understood that he had already passed away before reaching medical care.

An investigation into Rahul Banerjee’s death is currently underway. The SP of Balasore, Odisha, spoke to ANI and shared key details of what happened: "Yesterday, Talsari IIC received information from Digha IIC regarding the death of a Bengali actor whose body was in Digha Medical. During joint verification by Talsari Police and Digha Police, it was confirmed that the incident occurred yesterday at around 5:30 PM when Rahul Banerjee and Sweta Mishra were dancing in water at knee levels for shooting a serial. Suddenly, both of them fell into a ditch. They were immediately taken to Digha Hospital. However, the male actor could not be saved. The team did not give any intimation or permission for shooting. Talsari Police is in touch with Digha Police regarding legal action."

Early findings from the autopsy suggest that Rahul had been submerged in water for close to an hour. His lungs were found to be swollen, nearly double their normal size, and showed damage caused by sand and saltwater.

Rahul Banerjee is survived by his wife, Priyanka Sarkar and their only son, Sohoj.

Also read: Rahul Banerjee's last photo with wife Priyanka Sarkar and son Sohoj resurfaces after his death