Rahul Banerjee's last photo with wife Priyanka Sarkar and son Sohoj resurfaces after his death

New Delhi:

Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee died while shooting for the TV show Bhole Baba Paar Karega on March 29. The 43-year-old actor was married to popular Bengali actress Priyanka Sarkar. The duo were parents to their teenage son, Sohoj. Rahul and Priyanka got married a few years after they worked together in the 2008 blockbuster film, Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. Reportedly, they got separated; however, they reconciled for their only son. In recent times, the duo would often be spotted at their son's events in schools and also in public gatherings. Rahul's last photo on Priyanka's Instagram was also from one of their events featuring their son.

What was Rahul's last photo on Priyanka's Instagram?

Priyanka Sarkar, on December 30, 2025, shared several photos from one of their son, Sohoj's, sports events. A photo of the trio, happily smiling on camera, was their last family photo on social media.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA SARKAR)Rahul Banerjee, wife Priyanka Sarkar and son Sohoj

On December 24, 2025, Rahul shared a photo with his family - the last from his Instagram profile. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Humlog".

Yet another was a joint photo posted by both Rahul and Priyanka on Holi 2025. The caption read: "Happy holi.from us,to you."

How did Rahul Banerjee die?

Rahul was in the middle of shooting for his serial, Bhole Baba Par Karega, when the incident happened. The Bengali actor is believed to have drowned while filming in Talsari, Digha. After he was pulled out of the water, he was rushed to a hospital in Digha. However, it is understood that he had already passed away before reaching the hospital.

An investigation into Rahul Banerjee's death is currently going on. The SP of Balasore, Odisha, spoke to ANI on the matter: "Yesterday, Talsari IIC received information from Digha IIC regarding the death of a Bengali actor whose body was in Digha Medical. During joint verification by Talsari Police and Digha Police, it was confirmed that the incident occurred yesterday at around 5:30 PM when Rahul Banerjee and Sweta Mishra were dancing in water at knee levels for shooting a serial. Suddenly, both of them fell into a ditch. They were immediately taken to Digha Hospital. However, the male actor could not be saved. The team did not give any intimation or permission for shooting. Talsari Police is in touch with Digha Police regarding legal action."

The initial report of the autopsy of Rahul's body mentions that he was submerged in water for about one hour. His lungs swelled and doubled in size and were damaged by sand and saltwater.

Also read: Exclusive: Filmmaker Subhrajit Mitra flags 'grey areas' in Rahul Banerjee's death, seeks clarity