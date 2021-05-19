Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHARKHAN/ZAIDDARBAR Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan shares hilarious video with husband Zaid Darbar in bed | WATCH

Model-actress Gauahar Khan is one of the most prominent faces of the tinsel town. These days she is spending her lockdown with husband Zaid Darbar and recently revealed that she is finally getting the time and opportunity to feel like a newly-wedded bride. The couple ever since their wedding last December has been sharing adorable posts on social media. Be it their trips, dinners, appreciation posts or goofy videos, the newly married couple are enjoying the golden period of their lives. Yet again, the duo caught our attention, all thanks to a hilarious video that was shared by Gauahar coming straight out of their bedroom. Yes, that's true! It showed a glimpse of the crazy things they do while they are in bed with the song 'Aankho Mein Teri' playing in the background.

Taking to her social media handle, Gauahar shared the funny video and wrote in the caption on Tuesday, "A Love like this.... hehehehe #Goofies #crazies #Gaza @zaid_darbar #reels #trending." Not just her fans but even hubby Zaid reacted to the same and it seems that he can't get over his legs as he wrote, "Those legs."

While many adored the couple, there were a couple who trolled the Bigg Boss 7 winner. A user mentioned that "True Islam the women is a domination of man and always at his feet." This caught the attention of the actress who gave it back to the troller hard and wrote, "No loser, it's called comfort, friendship, love n companionship. In Islam, the woman is described at not above nor below a man, it's next to him, so she can be close to his heart. Learn n explore before you talk some bullshit."

See, how Gauahar shut the troller perfectly!

Image Source : INSTA/GAUAHARKHAN Gauahar trolled for her latest post

Gauahar took to Instagram on Sunday to share a few beautiful photographs of herself and wrote: "Finally getting time n opportunity to feel like a newly wedded bride. #Ramadan2021 I allowed myself to be OKAY ! Been thru a roller coaster ride of emotions last 2 months. But u have to allow urself to be Okay , to eventually actually be good ! Trust me , be good to urself ! #NewBride #SelfLove."

On Saturday, Gauahar shared a couple of beautiful photographs with husband Zaid from their first Eid celebration together. " Humari Pehli Eid together! Alhamdulillah ! @zaid_darbar," Gauahar wrote on Instagram tagging her husband.

Not just her but even Zaid shared mushy pictures with Gauahar and wrote, "My first Eid with my super woman, my wife! Speaking of super woman she actually is one and took care of everything on her own. From waking up for Sehri and making all the delicious food to even making sure that all the security guards and staff in our building got food! She also prayed and finished reading 1 Quraan for this month May allah give you all the health and the love and happiness that you deserve I love you Gau, but I’m sure the world loves you too!"

Gauahar got married with music composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid Darbar on December 25 last year in Mumbai. Soon after their marriage, the couple faced a tough time, with Gauahar's father, who was unwell for a while, passing away.