Shivangi Joshi's costar Rajesh Kareer seeks financial help through Facebook video: Halaat Bahut Naazuk Hai

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHARASRAJESH Rajesh Kareer seeks financial help through Facebook video

TV actors Shivangi Joshi and Shweta Tiwari's costar from their show Begusarai, Rajesh Kareer, has taken to social media to seek financial help from people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many Tv celebrities and technicians have been finding it difficult to make the ends meet since the work has been stalled due to the escalating coronavirus scare. Many have come out in the open to demand their dues from the producers and others have even asked money from fans so that they can survive. Rajesh Kareer has also shared a video message through his son's Facebook account and revealed that in the financial crisis.

He said, "I am an artist and hoping that a lot of people must be recognising me. If I will not say then this life will get very heavy on me. I really need help as my condition is not good. I have been staying with my family here in Mumbai from last 16 years. Since a long time I haven't got any work and now form last three months no shoots are happening and we even don't know when will it start. If people can help me with 300-400 rupees each will also be of a great help as I want to go back Punjab. I want live and don't want to give up on life."

He also gave his bank account details and said, "Doston main bas itna kehna chahta hoon aap sabse main zindagi se harna nahi chahta. Bas yahi ek tarika bacha hai mere pass please help me. Bank details and phone number share kar raha hoon aapke saath."

Rajesh has worked in many popular films and TV show. Mangal Pandey, John Day, Agnipath 2 to name a few.

Earlier, TV actor Ashiesh Roy shared on social media that he is hospitalised in a critical condition and also sought financial help from fans for a dialysis. "Am in the ICU... very ill. Dialysis," posted the actor in his Facebook account, sharing a health update with fans. After informing about his condition, Ashiesh asked his fans to help him financially. "Need your money for dialysis," wrote the actor, known for his roles in the TV shows "Sasural Simar Ka" and "Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi".

