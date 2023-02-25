Shiv Thakare meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray; confirms participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DESTINYYYBOSS Shiv Thakare meets Raj Thackeray

Bigg Boss 16 contestant and Marathi winner Shiv Thakare gained massive fandom. He emerged as the runner-up of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. After coming out of Bigg Boss 16, the reality star garnered much love and appreciation. On February 25, Shiv reached Shivtirth to meet MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

After the visit, Shiv said that he always supports Marathi children and helps them. MNS also supports these children, thus, he visited Thackeray. Raj Thackeray congratulated Shiv on Bigg Boss and wished him all the best for the future. When asked if he will join MNS, Shiv said "I value the people there more than the party and politics."

Further, Shiv Thakare also confirmed that he will be seen in the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The Bigg Boss Marathi winner has always expressed his interest in participating in Bollywood blockbuster filmmaker Rohit Shetty's reality show. Even fans flooded Twitter to request the makers about his entry in the show.

Well, Rohit Shetty will soon be back with his adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. While the start date of the show hasn't been announced yet, many names from the small screen are in the headlines for being a contestant in the show. Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are in talks about participating in KKK13.

Shiv Thakare on losing BB16

When asked if he is disappointed about not winning Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare in an interview to a media house said, "Jo hona tha vo hua.Trophy mere mandali mein gayi hai aur mere dost (MC Stan) ke haath mein gayi hai. I am happy about that and also for the fact that I was there till the last day. Jo cheeze maine shiddat se ki hai vo mujhe mili bhi hai. I have been appreciated as well. Jo cheez ke liye gaya tha vo leke aaya."

"Kuch cheeze humare hath mein nahi hoti hai jo hum shiddat se khelte hai. But kabhi kuch cheeze acche ke liye bhi hoti hai. Taki aapki aage jaake bhuk kam na ho. Aur meri bhuk aur badh gayi, aage jo door open hoga aur jo bhi show karunga, I will do shiddat se. Kuch cheeze hamare hath mein nahi hoti. The ones who connected with me are happy. Hopefully, I will stand by the ones who have stood by me. And I will help them achieve their dreams in some or another way," he added.

