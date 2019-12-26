Roadies Revolution: Get ready to witness the 17th season of Rannvijay Singha's adventure reality show

‘Revolution begins with the self; in the self’ goes a famous saying. Staying true to this thought, India’s first and longest-running adventure reality show Roadies is back, but this time with a twist. MTV India is the universe of the young and cultural home to the millennial generation. Known to be a brand that always has a steady grasp on the youth’s pulse, this time, in its 17th season, MTV Roadies Revolution aims to start a revolution and bring about social change. MTV Insights Studio findings showed that the youth of today wants to be action-oriented and not armchair activists.

So, this time around the brand is prepping India’s youth for a new challenge as MTV Roadies Revolution will pump up the zest and adrenaline, only this time, with a purpose. India is grappling with issues that need our attention; the youth's attention. This season, Roadies will go beyond the realms of a reality show and promise to catalyze social change, one task at a time. In its 17th season, the show calls out to young enthusiasts who have it in them to lead this force of change and make a difference. Keeping up with the adventurous, never say die spirit of a Roadie, this season will look to inflict a real, tangible social impact in the society.

Roadies Revolution: Get ready to witness the 17th season of Rannvijay Singha's adventure reality show

Led by the distinguished celebrity leaders who have held the Roadies baton high, MTV Roadies Revolution will give contestants a chance to come together and pledge towards being instruments of change in the journey.

An adrenaline rush, extreme tasks, dramatic twists, and unrivaled adventure- MTV Roadies Revolution will be all this and more. It will thrive on the positive spirit of young India and direct them towards a revolution, like never before.

Note the audition dates in each city:

Jan 5- Delhi

Jan 7- Chandigarh

Jan 11- Kolkata

Jan 15- Pune

If you have a Roadie in you, send entries to win jump the queue passes. This is your chance to be part of the Roadies Revolution.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News