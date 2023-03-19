MC Stan and Abdu Rozik Rift: Tajikistan singer SLAMS rapper for spreading lies, says 'Why would I need him'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's ugly fall-out becomes the talk of the town

MC Stan and Abdu Rozik Rift: One of the things that became the talk of the town in Bigg Boss 16 was the friendship of 'mandali'. It included contestants MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqueer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. While many of them remained friends even after the reality show, the ugly fall-out between MC Stan and Abdu Rozik grabbed many eyeballs. It started when during a recent event, the 19-year-old Tajikistan singer said 'mandali kahatm". Later, he also blamed the rapper for spreading lies and talking about the song they were supposed to do together. Abdu claimed that MC stan never called him for the song but only asked to promote his solo song.

MC Stan has been ruling the headlines for his India tour. After Bigg Boss 16 win, he has been doing concerts in many cities. However, it is his rift with Abdu that caught the most attention. During a recent LIVE, Abdu Rozik claimed that he has 8 million followers on Instagram and he doesn't need MC Stan. He also hinted that MC Stan used him for publicity and for his own good. Further in the video, Abdu took a dig at the rapper and said that he never drank anything or made bad videos because he knows people follow him. He stressed thathe doesn't want to encourage the youth for wrong things.

He also said that he has much more fanbase than MC Stan so why would he ask the rapper to make reels with him. Abdu also talked about their phone concersation and said that MC Stan did not even say hello and started talking badly on the call. He further stressed that the rapper is telling lies in media about their song when he doesn't even need it.

Meanwhile, on Friday, MC Stan's Indore concert was cancelled after Bajrang Dal members hijacked the stage. They claimed that the rapper is polluting the young minds of the country by using abuse-filled words in his songs. The goons shouted Jai Shri Ram slogans from the stage.

The video of the political members creating a ruckus at the venue is going viral. A few members with orange scarves around their necks claimed they will not let the rapper ‘pollute the minds’ of listeners with his songs ‘filled with abuse’. Some of them also enquired about the hotel the rapper was staying in. This incident has left the internet divided.

Rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Tadavi became a household name after winning Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 last month defeating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot in the Grand Finale.

