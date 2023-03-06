MC Stan goes shirtless at Mumbai concert; BB16's shiv Thakare, Nimrit and others attend | INSIDE videos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER MC Stan goes shirtless at the Mumbai concert. Check out inside photos and videos

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan held a power-packed concert in Mumbai on Sunday which was attended by his fans as well as the Mandali. MC Stan performed as a part of his 'Basti Ka Hasti Tour' and the videos are going viral on the internet. Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqueer were also seen attending the concert and cheering for the rapper. During the show, MC Stan also went shirtless and danced to the beats. Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui also arrived to extend his support.

Many videos have been going viral on the internet and fans were all praise for MC Stan. A fan wrote, "Kya hi scene hai ye full international feel Bombay mai." Another tweeted, "HYPE CHECK! FULL PACKED CONCERT "NANCHAKU" #MCStan VIBING WITH MC STAN." Check out the videos here-

Nimrit and Shiv arrived in matching black and white outfits. However, many trolled Nimrit for dressing up like Priyanka Choudhary. On the other hand, Sumbul looked adorable in a white top and blue denim shorts.

Meanwhile, MC Stan recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and his fiery appearance became the talk of the town. Kapil Sharma shared the video on his Instagram in which MC Stan can be seen performing. Within an hour, the video garnered more than 1 million like and 3.5 million views on the platform. The comedian wrote, "Kya bolti public? Vibe hai k nahin? Love you bro." Watch the video here-

MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Shaikh, took home the Bigg Boss trophy along with a whopping over Rs 31 lakh, after he was feted as the winner. He created a lot of buzz during his stay in the BB house with his slang language and the word 'shemdi' stayed with the fans. "I called Archana that (Shemdi). We were in the house for four months and she had a cold for all four months. So, shemdi means 'nosy'. We used to use the word in hour childhood. I used to speak in this lingo and slangs with my homies (friends). It just came out of my mouth and I don't know why it became viral."

Stan said that his motto was not to be in the spotlight but to bring rap and underground music in the mainstream with the Colors show.

